If you are like me, you were drawn to Santa Cruz by the seemingly endless nature. But with an increasingly full schedule, my impromptu nature excursions have become less and less frequent. Trips to the tide pool have been the perfect solution. I can only visit the tide pool in their second appearance of the day — usually after sunset, sometimes during.

Taken on Nov. 22. Low tide happened at approximately 5:15pm.

At first it may feel like the tide pools are a show for you. It’s easy to forget this is a regular function of the earth’s ecosystem. Regardless, there is something magical that is not to be taken for granted at the tide pools.

Flashlights are a must at the tide pools. Headlamps are ideal, housemates are optional.

Visiting the tide pools is an all immersive experience: wet pants, eager eyes, low light.

Tide pools have a reputation for their abundant activity and biodiversity. Hundreds of seaweed species alone are found in this environment.

A blacklight allows certain organisms to fluoresce. Photographed above are revealed neon colors of an anemone underwater.

Though typically a daytime activity, the tide pools become a different realm at night. Creatures like crabs are less likely to be preyed on in the comfort of the dark. Their confidence is obvious.

Sand crabs, pictured in the top left, are roughly an inch wide, and easy to hold if you’re fast enough to catch one. What I suspect to be a kelp crab is featured on the bottom, bright in color with a pointed face.

Anemones reproduce by spawning, or asexual division. Photographed below is likely a colony produced by itself to reproduce. When exposed above water, an anemone retracts its tentacles, and is left covered in grains of sand.

Hikes are available at any given moment (too daunting), the beach requires far too much time (I always want to swim and the aftermath is hectic): but the tide pools? They ask for only an hour of your time, max. They are the perfect date: punctual and reliable.