Rather than looking to social media influencers and fast fashion trends, look to the stars to be your personal stylist.

Astrology can serve as a way to understand yourself, your emotions, and how you communicate with the world around you. So what if you could gain a better understanding of your sense of style through your astrological chart?

With the understanding that astrology is a form of communication within yourself, it is easy to see the connections to fashion and style. Although you’re not bound to the traits and qualities associated with your zodiac sign, it can be a helpful tool to understand what style of clothing would best suit you, or how to express yourself through style.

Here are some tips on how to use astrology to suit your style to your soul:

Know your sun sign: Your sun sign is the most well-known sign in astrology and represents your core personality traits. If you research the colors, styles, and materials that are associated with it, you may find that certain aspects resonate with you more than others. Consider your rising sign: Your rising sign, also known as your ascendant, represents the image you project to the world. Look into the characteristics and style associated with your rising sign when putting together your outfits. Look at your Venus sign: Venus represents your values, desires, and aesthetics. Looking at your Venus sign can provide insight into your personal style. Consider the silhouettes, styles, and materials associated with your Venus sign and incorporate them into your wardrobe. Contemplate your moon sign: Your moon sign represents your emotions and inner self, so consider the shades, colors and designs associated with your moon sign when choosing outfits that make you feel comfortable and confident.

Before you delve in, here is a breakdown of each astrological element’s style.

Earth sign natives (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) are grounded individuals and are drawn to practical and detail-oriented clothing. They often enjoy high quality attire, shoes, and jewelry.

Water signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio) are mystical individuals and are drawn to clothing that is delicate and flowy. They are very romantic and appreciate soft colors and materials.

Air sign natives (Aquarius, Gemini, Libra) are intellectual individuals who are drawn to modern and sleek fashion. They often enjoy eclectic styles that reflect their forward-thinking minds.

Fire signs (Leo, Aries, Sagittarius) are colorful individuals who are drawn to glamorous colors and patterns. They may appreciate utilitarian styles that incorporate raw materials that reflect their authenticity.

Below are some examples of how people can connect their style to their astrological chart. There’s a focus on their rising and Venus signs, as those are the most influential on physical appearance.

Pano

Pano would describe his style as “a high-key flex.” He is a Taurus Venus and Libra rising, which combines elements of earth and air. Taurus Venus natives enjoy the finer things in life — as an earth sign, they can be rather materialistic, and either revel in luxury designer brands, or appreciate clothes that make them feel cozy and comfortable. Pano likes to show off by accessorizing with jewelry or a pair of cool kicks. Libra risings may favor subtle, yet iconic statement pieces, and tend to prioritize a sense of balance in their outfits through color accents and silhouettes.

Me

I would describe my style as classy and convenient. I am a Pisces Venus and Virgo rising, which combines the elements of water and earth. Pisces Venuses are known to be dreamy and whimsical, and are drawn to daintiness, lace, and flowy attire. As a Virgo rising, I tend to gravitate towards a minimalist and meticulous look. I like to spice up my outfit with little details such as dainty earrings, bracelets, or a simple eyeliner look.

Bea

Bea describes her style as “whatever works in the moment.” She is a Taurus Venus and Leo rising, which combines earth and fire elements. She finds that these elements make her style casual, yet eye-catching. As a Taurus Venus, Bea values a relaxed and comfortable style that leans on earthy tones like brown and a dark olive green. To complement this, her Leo rising enjoys more flashy elements such as gold, deep blue, and burnt orange colors.

Emilie

Emilie likes to go for a retro look. She is a Scorpio Venus and Aries rising, balancing both water and fire elements. Both signs are associated with intensity which gives Emilie a very bold and striking style. As a Scorpio Venus, Emilie appreciates dark, bold, and powerful colors. Aries rising natives enjoy displaying their flair through hairstyling, so those with such placements may like to color or tend to their hair in a way that accentuates their face.

Remember that astrology is just a tool for understanding yourself and your personal style. Ultimately, it is important to wear what makes you feel confident, comfortable, and true to yourself.