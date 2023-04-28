UC Santa Cruz’s Title IX office received 471 official complaints between 2021 and 2022. Of all these reports, only eight resulted in completed investigations.

Instead of dealing with the grueling, bureaucratic demands of reporting Title IX violations, survivors of sexual violence at UC Santa Cruz are turning to alternative methods of conflict resolution in order to heal.

Survivors hesitate to file investigations with Title IX for a variety of reasons. The wait to open investigations can take up to 90 days. When investigations are opened, they often force victims to undergo painful medical procedures and give explicit descriptions of what happened to them, forcing them to revisit old trauma. In many cases, Title IX’s investigative system requires victims to choose between justice and their mental health.

Mayrín Rodriguez, a student intern at the UCSC Womxn’s Center, feels that many of the university’s non-punitive resources for victims of sexual assault get lost or are seldom promoted enough.

“I think that there needs to be more publicity on resources that [are not staffed by] mandated reporters, because a lot of times it can be really intimidating to reach out,” said Rodriguez.

Kyle Sasai, a Complaint Resolution Officer at UCSC’s Title IX office, said that there hasn’t been a significant increase in cases reported since he took his position in September of 2021. Of 471 reports that Title IX received from 2021 to 2022, 247 lacked sufficient information to carry out resolution procedures. In these reports, victims either opted out of providing in-depth information about their experience, were not responsive to outreach from the office, or could not identify their respondent. In 60 cases, reporters requested that an investigation not take place.

According to Sasai, victims are increasingly seeking other forms of assistance from Title IX.

“Sometimes when folks are impacted by an incident, […] they want to see the other person have to just go through education or learn more about consent, have an educational conversation with our office, or have a no-contact directive,” Sasai said. “It can be a lot quicker, it could be more trauma-informed… It’s more educational in nature rather than it leading to something punitive at the end.”

In Sasai’s experience, many students believe Title IX’s sole job is to perform full investigations. However, the office can also act as an intermediary, helping victims and their perpetrators engage in non-punitive negotiation.

“If folks need alternate [classwork] assignments [or] excused absences, I can take care of all those pieces. I can help with housing accommodations if folks need to move out of their space or move off campus to make them feel safe,” Sasai said. “And [we can provide] other support measures, things like no contact orders, for example, or referrals to the CARE office or CAPS.”

In addition to addressing this common misconception, Sasai also believes in promoting better sex education, which has the potential to stop sexual violence before it happens.

Evidence demonstrates that comprehensive sex education for young people leads to significantly lower rates of victim-blaming, bystander behavior, sexism, and breaches of consent.

“Sometimes there’s a misunderstanding of what consent looks like, about how consent can be retracted at any point in time, that the absence of saying yes is not saying yes,” said Sasai. “There are nuances when it comes to consent that I wish we talked about more on this campus that would help a whole lot of prevention with these incidents.”

But survivors also need support and community. For that, Rodriguez says, they can always come to the Womxn’s Center.

Rodriguez is frequently reminded of the ways the Womxn’s Center provides a nurturing environment for survivors to heal and reclaim their agency. There, they are reminded that they are not alone in their experiences.

To uplift victims and raise awareness about sexual violence, the Womxn’s Center hosted a series of events throughout April in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Events included a self-defense class, a survivor shareout and march on campus, and several support groups.

“You kind of feel that you’re the only person in the world that has gone through this,” said Rodriguez. “So I think being in community with people that truly understand you and understand what you’ve been through can be so empowering.”

Jasmin Toledo, the Lead Student Intern at the Womxn’s Center, says her favorite part of her position is bonding with other students and helping them cultivate a safe space.

She encourages survivors to seek help and be patient with themselves as they navigate their difficult experiences.

“Your story is valid and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, because there’s so many opinions when it comes to survivors’ stories,” Toledo said. “Honor yourself first.”