When you look at your eBill each quarter, you might be more focused on the total instead of the particulars of where your money is going. So, let’s break it down.

UC-Systemwide Fees

These student fees are set by the University of California Board of Regents.

Tuition goes towards faculty salaries, financial aid, registration, admissions, and libraries. Cost of tuition is determined by your place of residency. The four factors that determine residency are physical presence, intent to remain in California, financial independence, and immigration status. The actual cost of tuition can differ based on changes made by the University of California.

The Student Services Fee is used to support non-instructional services that are considered necessary for student life on campus. This includes services such as Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), academic advising, and tutors.

Cultural and recreational programs, like all ten colleges’ Student Life programs, receive funding from this fee. Also included are capital improvements, such as the ongoing Rachel Carson/Oakes Dining Hall expansion. This fee totals annually at $1,230.

The UCSA Fee is a non-mandatory fee set UC-wide for all undergraduate students. This goes towards the funding of the University of California Student Association and is $7.

Campus-Based Fees

Campus-based fees are proposed and approved by the student body during campus elections, which occur annually during spring quarter. Fees require a voter turnout of at least 25 percent with a minimum 66 percent “yes” vote. After a fee is approved through the campus elections process, it is approved by the University of California Board of Regents.

These fees help to support student programming and activities. For example, Measure 11, now the Theater Arts Fee, totals to $6 annually. This fee helps fund Rainbow Theater and African American Theater Arts Troupe and ensures free performances for students.

Metro and Loop Bus rides might appear free for students, but the cost to ride comes out of an annual $513 transportation fee. Other annual fees include the Student Life Facilities Fee at $90; Seismic Safety at $120; and the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at 75 cents.

Miscellaneous and Course Materials Fees

Miscellaneous fees are only charged to students when a service is used. This includes user fees, service charges, or fines assessed to cover the cost of campus services and materials. After being reviewed by the Miscellaneous & Course Fees Advisory Committee, the chancellor approves these fees.

Lost your Student ID card or need to exchange it? That’ll be $25 with the ID Card Student Exchange/Replacement Fee. Other fees include an Intramural Sports Quarterly Membership, which totals to $22, and lab use fees, which differ depending on the location you decide to rent.

UC SHIP

All enrolled students are eligible for the University of California Student Health Insurance Plan (UC SHIP). Any student can get health care at Student Health Services and is covered for Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, and Vision services over telehealth or in-person.

The annual cost of UC SHIP for undergraduate students is $3,141, but it can also be waived prior to the start of each academic year if a student confirms that they have external health insurance and access to a local Primary Care Provider. Note that you also have the opportunity to waive it during winter quarter by Dec. 15, 2023 and spring quarter by March 15, 2024.

Regardless of their UC SHIP status, students can access the Student Health Center with CruzCare for a quarterly fee of $125 after waivers are approved. The Student Health Center provides care for minor illness or injury, COVID-19 PCR and flu testing, and in-house laboratory tests and X-rays.

From the smallest dollar amount to the weightiest tuition fee, it’s important to know where your money is going. All it takes is a quick login to MyUCSC to view your transactions and gain a better understanding of what role your dollar plays in funding your experience at UCSC.