It was a moment of remembrance. People called out the names of their loved ones — names of those who had passed on but were not forgotten.

With each name, the audience repeated together, “Presente,” reassuring them of the presence of the spirit of their loved one.

Amongst the smell of marigolds and burning copal, students came together at the Quarry Amphitheater to celebrate the unity between life and death during Dia de Los Muertos on Nov. 2. Hosted by El Centro, UC Santa Cruz’s Chicanx/Latinx Resource Center, the ceremony also provided students a space to celebrate their Latine heritage.

“Dia de Los Muertos is about honoring the individuals lost and how we come together as members of humanity to support one another,” El Centro Director Xiomara López told the audience. “To share our emotions of joy and sadness, and to embrace our humility and empathy for one another.”

Students entering the venue were served hot chocolate and pan dulce. As people gathered in the rows of the amphitheater, the mood was solemn and reflective. Yet many smiled and laughed with each other, connecting over memories of the people they still hold close.

At the front of the Quarry Amphitheater stage stood an ofrenda with colorful papel picado and pictures of deceased friends and family. People placed offerings like toys and desserts to honor their returning souls.

The ofrenda in front of the mainstage in the Quarry.

The flickering candles guided souls to the ofrenda. The billowing smoke of burning copal represented one’s transformation from the physical to supernatural.

For many, the gathering was also a time to appreciate community and expression of identity.

“I feel like cultural events are very important to feel a sense of belonging at school,” said first-year Ph.D. student Betsy Centeno. “Particularly this event, I feel like it’s reclaiming indigenous practices of thinking about joy and celebration.”

The ceremony opened with a danza and prayer from the Whitehawk (Ixtatuli) Dancers, a Watsonville-based Indigenous non-profit dance organization that has existed since 1983. The dancers moved to the beat of rhythmic drums, honoring the spirits in attendance that evening.

Grupo Folklórico Los Mejicas de UCSC performed two traditional dances from the Mexican regions of Michoacán and Veracruz. Donning calavera makeup and traditional Mexican attire, the performers passionately struck their zapateado with passion and moved with ease throughout the stage.

Javier Lira from Los Mejicas performing a folklorico dance of the Veracruz region in Mexico.

Students Miguel Salcedo, Izzy Zazueta, and Roberto Osorio all performed spoken word pieces, touching on memories of loved ones, exploring mortality, and existence itself. “Tonight, the dead live. Their photos seem frozen perched on ofrendas, eyes in their eternal gaze you peer wistfully info like you would a dancing candle flame. But in your mind, memories unfold like buds in a garden […] Todos viven en el jardín de tus recuerdos.” Roberto Solorio

The B-Side Players, a San Diego-based music group, closed out the night’s performances. A mixture of reggae, funk, and cumbia music filled the air as the audience came to the floor to dance.

“I love just being within community in itself, seeing all the people here and knowing I’m not the only one experiencing this moment,” third-year student Ang* said. “Having a moment to be like, these are the people in my life who have passed — I still remember you and I love these memories I have with you.”

Fue un momento de recuerdo. Los miembros del público llamaron los nombres de sus seres queridos en el anfiteatro del Quarry — nombres de personas fallecidas, pero no olvidadas.

En respuesta, la audiencia repitió juntos “Presente,” una afirmación de que el espíritu de esa persona estaba allí.

Entre el olor de cempasúchil y copal ardiendo, los estudiantes se reunieron para celebrar la unidad entre la vida y la muerte durante el Día de Los Muertos, el 2 de Nov. Organizada por El Centro, el Centro de Recursos Chicanx/Latinx de UC Santa Cruz, la ceremonia también ofreció a estudiantes un espacio para celebrar su herencia latine.

“Día de Los Muertos se trata de honrar a las personas perdidas y como nos unimos como miembros de la humanidad para apoyarnos unos a otros para compartir nuestras emociones de alegría y tristeza y para abrazar nuestra humildad y empatía por los demás,” dijo a la audiencia la directora de El Centro, Xiomara López.

A los alumnos que entraban en el evento se les servía chocolate caliente y pan dulce. Cuando la gente se reunía en las filas del anfiteatro, el ambiente que se respiraba era solemne y reflexivo. Sin embargo, muchos sonreían y reían unos con otros, conectando a través de los recuerdos de las personas que tienen más cerca.

En la parte delantera del escenario del anfiteatro había una ofrenda con fotos de amigos y familiares fallecidos. También había ofrendas como juguetes y postres para honrar a sus almas que están de regreso.

Las parpadeantes velas guiaban a las almas hasta el altar, rodeado de incienso de copal. El humo ondulante representaba la transformación de lo físico a lo sobrenatural.

Para muchos, la reunión fue también un momento de apreciar el espacio para la comunidad y la expresión de identidad.

“Creo que los actos culturales son muy importantes para tener un sentimiento de pertenencia a la escuela,” dijo Betsy Centeno, estudiante de primer año de doctorado. “Particularmente este evento, siento que está recuperando las prácticas indígenas de pensar en la alegría y la celebración.”

La ceremonia comenzó con una danza y una oración de los Whitehawk (Ixtatuli) Dancers, una organización sin fines de lucro de danza indígena con sitio en Watsonville que existe desde 1983. Los bailarines se movieron al ritmo de tambores rítmicos, honrando a los espíritus presentes esa noche.

El Grupo Folklórico Los Mejicas de UCSC interpretó dos danzas tradicionales de las regiones mexicanas de Michoacán y Veracruz. Con maquillaje de calavera y trajes tradicionales mexicanos, los artistas zapatearon con pasión y se movieron con soltura por el escenario.

Los Mejicas dancing Viejitos which originates from the Michoacán region in Mexico.

Estudiantes Miguel Salcedo, Izzy Zazueta y Roberto Osorio interpretaron palabra hablada sobre recuerdos de seres queridos, la mortalidad y la propia existencia. “Esta noche, los muertos viven. Sus fotos parecen congeladas posadas en ofrendas, ojos en su mirada eterna que miras con nostalgia como lo harías con la llama de una vela danzante. Pero en tu mente, los recuerdos se despliegan como capullos en un jardín […] Todos viven en el jardín de tus recuerdos.” Roberto Solorio

Los B-Side Players, un grupo musical de San Diego, cerró las actuaciones de la noche. Una mezcla de reggae, funk y cumbia llenó el ambiente mientras el público se acercaba a la pista para bailar.

“Me encanta estar dentro de la comunidad en sí, ver a toda la gente aquí y saber que no soy la única que vive este momento,” dijo Ang* estudiante de tercer año. “Tener un momento para estar con las personas en mi vida que han pasado y sólo ser capaz de estar como, ‘Todavía te recuerdo y me encantan estos recuerdos que tengo contigo.'”