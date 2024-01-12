The movie theater is a portal to another world. It transports viewers out of their reality and into another using its larger-than-life screen, dark room, and enveloping sound. I’ve seen a lot of great films in my life, but I understand why ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is the longest-running theatrical release of all time — it goes one step further than most films made for the theater. ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ takes over the viewers’ reality.

Adapted from a 1973 stage musical entitled ‘The Rocky Horror Show’, the 1975 cult classic stands the test of time. Screenings are accompanied by a theater troupe who act out the scenes while lip-syncing the lines.

I went to UC Santa Cruz’s Slugs in Fishnets’ rendition of the film at the Del Mar Theatre in downtown Santa Cruz. Underneath the silver screen, a giant spotlight illuminated performers as they mirrored the movie. They ran through the aisles and initiated call-and-responses from the audience, using the entire theater as their stage.

This element of interaction makes Rocky Horror a timeless piece of art. It can be shown anywhere in the world, adapting to any environment using the cast’s creative agency.

The audience engagement kept me on the edge of my seat — I never knew which performer would be behind me, screaming a hilarious response to a small detail in the film. The chorus of people yelling unpredictable things like, “She’s not a slut yet, give her time,” kept me hooked until the very end.

The film pays homage to classic monster movies like ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Frankenstein.’ ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ takes the best parts of classic horror and sci-fi movies from the 30s and 40s and reinvents them in a way that contemporary audiences can appreciate. Even after 50 years, it still feels fresh with characters relatable to different generations.

(Left) L Tonkovich as the Criminologist and (Right) Bryn Brentnall as a Transylvanian.







Olivia Gardner, Parker Ziring, Alice Moskovitz, and Grace Cohen as Transylvanians (in respective order)

(Left) Mattie Wilson as Janet, (Center) Dice Johnson as Frank-N-Furter, (Right) Jenny Johnston as Brad.

The film’s LGBTQ+ representation and open discussion of sex is enticing to its fanbase. The show’s wild, ludicrous, and straight-up vulgar scenes foster an environment where everyone is not only accepted but positively sexualized.

One of the biggest questions I had was why is the live performance more lewd than the film. I realized Rocky Horror set in motion a wave of media that has become more comfortable with raw uncut expressions of sex, culminating in the highly sexualized performance.

The interactive show prepares you for its raunchiness from the very beginning with first-time viewers having the option to have a red V, standing for virgin, drawn on their face with a marker. I declined the offer to maintain journalistic integrity. Many faces were adorned with the iconic V on one of their cheeks, initiating them into the Rocky Horror cult following.

I know I am late to this realization, but damn, Tim Curry is amazing. He stole the film with his seduction and glamour. Dr. Frank-N-Furter might be one of, if not, the best mad scientists created for film.

In a 1975 interview with BBC, Tim Curry describes his role as a parody of the mad scientist trope, distinguishing Frank-N-Furter as a character with a “grisly reality.”

Frank-N-Furter is a relatable character for many, but specifically for members of the LGBTQ+ community; because no matter how the world perceives him, he is himself. Frank-N-Furter was a character LGBTQ+ members could identify with on-screen, which was rare in the 70s.

Rocky Horror’s most important contribution to modern media was setting a precedent for people to express their sexuality and gender identity out in the open. Slug in Fishnets did a wonderful job putting on their rendition of Rocky Horror. I would consider it to be one of the seven wonders of the movie world.

This article was published as part of a backlog of content from December 2023.